Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise shattered all the Box Office records and turned out to be a massive blockbuster of the year 2021. It’s been 3 months since the film was released, however, the craze for it has still not died down.

After being a storm at the Box Office, the Sukumar masterpiece has shaken the TRP charts too, however, it failed to bag the top position against Allu’s previous film ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’.

According to the recent TRP reports by Starmaa, it is now been revealed that the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa failed to break records of his previous film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, and now stands as his second-best performer on TV. However, the reports further state that the superhit film still managed to shake the entire TRP charts and bag fourth place as the best performer in terms of TRP performance of blockbuster Telugu films.

The same reports also suggest that south superstar Allu Arjun’s films like Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, Pushpa: The Rise, Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarrainodu, never failed to entertain the audiences and all of them have managed to stay at the top of the TRP charts, breaking many records.

That’s some really great news!

Talking about the film Pushpa, as mentioned the film was helmed by Sukumar and had a stellar star cast comprising of Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, and many other actors in pivotal roles. The team is now gearing up to give us another blockbuster via the film’s sequel which will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Meanwhile, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is now being remade into Hindi with Karthik Aaryan starring in the lead role.

Pushpa or Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, which one out of these two did you find Allu Arjun’s acting the best. Make sure to drop down your answers in the comments below.

