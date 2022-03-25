A few South Indian celebrities have lately witnessed a massive expansion in their fan following and most of it has to do with the release of Hindi dubs of their films. Actors like Allu Arjun and Yash have proven their mass appeal in the last few months through the tremendous box office numbers of their movies. As superstar Prabhas gears up to make his Bollywood debut with Adipurush, a report now suggests that the makers are already discussing the sequel of this yet-to-release film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie is currently in the production stage and is expected to hit the theatres in January next year. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and the Baahubali star, it will also feature actors like Kriti Sanon, Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sunny Singh in key roles. Co-produced by T-Series Films, the plot is inspired by the epic of Ramayana and is hence, creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience already.

Advertisement

According to the latest report by Telugu360, the makers are already in discussion with the actors to start work on the sequel of Adipurush. The portal confirms that the movie will have a second part and its idea has already been pitched by director Om Raut.

The director reportedly pitched the story idea to Prabhas and he is elated to be a part of it if the final product suits his taste. The Adipurush sequel is currently in the pre-production stage as the team is still working on developing a promising script. It is yet to be disclosed officially but it is being assumed that the financial part of the movie will be discussed soon as well.

What do you think about Adipurush and its probable sequel? Let us know in the comments below.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on South and Bollywood

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Returns A Chunk Of His Huge Fee To Compensate Film’s Disastrous Box Office Run?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube