RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles is finally in the hands of the audience. After a massive pre-release buzz and favourable advance bookings, the SS Rajamouli directorial is relying on the word of mouth. With that being in its kitty too, the film seems to have taken off to a wonderful start. Not just in India but also at the US box office. Scroll below for some exciting details.

Fans would by now already know that the period drama is being termed as a masterpiece. A week ago, when the advance bookings were initiated, the audience witnessed a storm in the South. Tickets are currently being sold for Rs 2100 and people are paying that huge sum to witness Ram Charan and the team.

Amidst it all, there’s so exciting news from the US box office. The movie has already hit the $3 million mark with its premiere numbers. When converted to INR, that is about 22 crores, which is a massive number given the restricted audience in the country and that too, amid the pandemic scenario.

And wait, the best is yet to come. The numbers are still increasing and the count isn’t over yet. Reportedly, RRR is the first Indian movie to achieve that kind of feat at the US box office. So celebrations are already in order, it seems!

#RRRMovie USA 🇺🇸 Premiers Comscore Hourly Gross $3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST 💥💥 FIRST EVER INDIAN MOVIE TO HIT THE $3 MILLION DOLLAR MARK for Premiers 💥💥💥 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER NUMBERS from @RaftarCreations#RRRinUSA #RRRTakeOver @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/fSytVMQqs2 — Raftar Creations (@RaftarCreations) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the early reviews for RRR are already in and the masses are impressed. There was huge pressure on SS Rajamouli’s shoulder post the successful Baahubali franchise but it looks like he lived up to it all.

The Ram Charan starrer is expected to be a gamechanger for the Indian Box Office and only time will tell if that happens.

