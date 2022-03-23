Post Baahubali 2 hysteria, it’s been almost 5 years, fans haven’t witnessed SS Rajamouli’s biggie. But it’s better late than never as his RRR is all set to hit theatres across the globe on 25th March. However, fans in USA are lucky enough to witness this big-screen extravaganza a day before its actual release.

Yes, USA will be witnessing grand premiere shows of Rajamouli’s biggie on 24th March. As his last two biggies- Baahubali 2 and Baahubali did wonders here, the upcoming biggie is expected to take the business one step higher. And as per the latest updates that are coming in, a new record is on its way.

As per trade reports, RRR has already crossed the figure of $2.1 million in pre-sales of premieres in USA. With the ongoing pace, the $3 million would be definitely crossed, with Friday (actual release date) figures being much bigger. Considering all such developments, it’s guaranteed that Baahubali 2’s opening day record is in danger.

Rajamouli’s last release had enjoyed the biggest ever opening for any Indian film by making $4.5 million. The number was inclusive of premieres and day 1. As we saw above, premieres’ pre-sales itself is predicted to touch the $3 million mark. So it’s clear that RRR is all set to be the biggest ever Indian opening in USA.

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

Speaking of the advance booking in India, yesterday we reported the film hitting the 2.50 crores mark in advance ticket sales in Hyderabad city alone. A full-fledged ticket sale opens today.

