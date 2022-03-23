RRR is just a couple of days away from its release and the craze is at its peak. With SS Rajamouli being in director’s chair and Jr NTR, Ram Charan leading the film, the excitement is altogether on the next level. The latest we hear is about a precautionary measure taken by a theatre in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the screening.

Advertisement

As we all know, South stars enjoy a loyal fan base, especially Tollywood stars who are blessed by hardcore fans. Now two of the biggest stars of the Telugu industry- Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all set to tear apart screens from 25th March, and as expected, fans are ready to celebrate the film in theatres.

Advertisement

It won’t be a surprise if Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans dance in theatres in front of screens, just like we saw when Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa were released. In order to avoid any damage to the screen, a theatre in Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) has done fencing work close to the screen so that hyper fans don’t create a mess while cheering for their favourite stars.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR Surya Theatre incharge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic." pic.twitter.com/HBBoJEKbBD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

One must say, it’s a smart technique by a theatre owner!

Meanwhile, some reports about RRR have emerged stating the Hindi and Telugu versions have different run times apparently.

In an interesting update, the Telugu version of RRR has a run-time of 3 hours 2 minutes, while the Hindi version has a run-time of a shade under 3 hours 7 minutes. The Hindi version is lengthier by 5 minutes, as per reports. It is also learned that the makers might add a few additional minutes for the Hindi version if needed.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Day 12 VS Bachchhan Paandey Day 5 (Early Trends) At Box Office: TKF Dominates But With A First Noticeable Weekday Drop

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube