Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is making big waves at the box office. In less than a week, the film earned Rs 100 crore and it is all set to enter the 200 crore club as well. Needless to say, the film struck a chord with the audience and has everyone emotional.

The film also kicked off debate on social media as one faction called the film propaganda while the other faction claimed the film to be made on true stories narrated by the victims. Amidst the debate, the latest report claims that the late Lata Mangeshkar was supposed to sing a song for the film.

During a conversation with ETimes earlier this year, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the legendary singer was supposed to sing a song for his film. However, her death in February changed. The filmmaker said, “The Kashmir Files doesn’t have any songs, it is a tragic, epic drama but it is also a tribute to the genocide victims. I actually recorded a folk song from a Kashmiri singer and we wanted Lata didi to sing that. She had stopped singing for films and had retired but we requested her. She was close to Pallavi (Joshi) and she agreed to sing for our movie. Kashmir was very close to her heart and she said she will record the song after the COVID surge subsides. She was also not allowed to go to studios, so we were just waiting to record with her, but then this happens. It will remain a dream to work with her.”

The Kashmir Files which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles, tells the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. When it was released earlier this month, a few sections of people alleged that the film is based on fiction.

Refuting the allegation, Vivek Agnihotri said to the news agency PTI, “Some groups have been using Kashmir as a business. Our movie has tried to put an end to this. So, those who benefited from this are trying to create a controversy. But there cannot be any controversy over terrorism. We have tried to show that when militancy enters a community and is given ideological support from a part of the society, it leads to disaster.”

