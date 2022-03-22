Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Fans will finally see them together on the big screen for the first time. As they’re eagerly waiting for the film, the two have jetted off for vacation.

Ranbir and Alia were spotted at Mumbai Airport yesterday. While Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a white crop top and paired it up with distressed wide-leg jeans, Ranbir opted for a complimenting white oversized T-shirt and matched it with black cargo pants.

While their pictures are now going viral on social media, Ranbir Kapoor’s phone wallpaper caught netizens’ attention. Eagle-eyed netizens have a zoomed-in pictures of Ranbir with his phone and spotted late father Rishi Kapoor’s photo on the lock screen.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The picture has been receiving heartwarming reactions from netizens ever since it has gone viral. A user commented, “This is so sweet,” while another fan pointed out, “Alia ke phone wallpaper mein Ranbir hai or Ranbir ke wallpaper mein Rishi sahab.” A third user simply commented, “awww.”

Several netizens dropped heart emojis on the comment section of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s spotted pictures.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor ahead of the Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release. In the video, Ranbir was seen giving us an insight into how this film was made. He said, “Hi. I am here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special movie. Yeh film mere liye khaas sirf iss liye nahi hai kyuki yeh mere papa ki last film hai. But papa really believed in the story. Mujhe yaad hai ki jab shoot ke beech mein papa ki tabiyat kharab hui the, tab woh chahte the ki kisi tara film complete ho jaye. But life had other plans. Kehte hai na, the show must go on. Apne yeh suna hoga but I have seen my papa live this line. Unke jane ke baad ek pal ke liye laga ki shayad film puri nahi hogi.”

Ranbir also thanked Paresh Rawal for taking up the role after his father Rishi passed away. The Brahmastra actor said, “It was very generous of him to take up this challenge kyuki ek character ko do alag actors play kare, film world mein yeh bohot hi rare hai. Thanks to Paresh ji hum papa ki last film ko pura kar paye aur aap sab logo tak yeh film pohucha paye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

