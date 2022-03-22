Netflix today unveiled the first look of its upcoming project with writer-director duo Raj & DK, Guns & Gulaabs. The series will be headlined by an exciting ensemble including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav.

Netflix announced the star cast, by releasing the first-looks of the three actors.

Produced under Raj & DK’s banner, D2R Films, Guns & Gulaabs is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK’s brand of humour.

This pulpy series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles. How excited are you for this new show coming from the same mill that made The Family Man? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check the first looks below:

