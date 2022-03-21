Rashami Desai is undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities of the television industry who has proven her calibre through various appearances on reality shows. She has lately been quite active on social media, trying out different reel trends and connecting with her fans through Twitter. A rumour doing the rounds on the internet now suggests that the actor will soon be joining the ALT Balaji show Lock Upp, which is witnessing record-breaking viewership for the last few weeks.

For the unversed, Lock Upp is a popular web show which kicked off in February this year with Kangana Ranaut as the host. A bunch of controversial contestants have been locked up in a set-up that looks like a jail and are expected to complete a bunch of tasks on a regular basis. The inmates also have to survive on minimum utilities while opening up on the controversies that they were involved in.

According to recent speculation doing the rounds on Instagram Rashami Desai, after her successful gig on several seasons of Bigg Boss, will soon be making an entry in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp. A definite official statement has not been revealed by the actor yet but looks like some of the fans are already elated to watch Rashami on the web reality show.

A post by Viral Bhayani mentioned that Rashami Desai will soon be joining the contestants and her fans were quick to flood the comments section with their take on this new development.

Some of the netizens were excited about the piece of alleged news while others did not approve of the idea.

“Pakk gaye yaar dekh dekh kar iss ko..koi naya face le kr aate na🙄🙄”, a critic wrote.

“Big Boss hi naam rakh do”, another comment said.

“If Rashmi comes will start watching this show 😍😍”, a fan wrote

“sai hai har jgha agh lgane aa jati yh”, another netizen wrote.

