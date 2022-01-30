After fighting a relentless battle of glory for over 100 days, the time has come for the contestants to prove what they’re made of! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is finally here, and host Salman Khan has ensured that this much-awaited event is more spectacular than ever!

All eyes are on the Top 4 contestants i.e. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, who are about to take on the final hurdle of this game. Continuing the fervour of BB15 Grand Finale, ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari joined tonight’s spectacular festivities with a power-packed dance performance.

The Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale also saw Gehraiyaan star cast – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa – play Truth or Dare on the sets. The game began with Ananya Panday, who got a dare to dance on her father Chunky Panday’s song ‘Main Tera Tota.’ Deepika Padukone was asked to tell the truth when Salman Khan asked her, “which celebrity does she stalk.” Giving a witty reply, Deepika admits that she stalks Salman Khan. To cross-check her truth, Salman asks her where he has been from the past few days and DP gives correct answers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also got a dare to dance to Ranveer Singh’s song. He along eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant, Deepika and Ananya grooved to Tattad Tattad. Lastly, when Dhairya was asked to tell the truth, “Who was better to shoot with Ranveer or Deepika.” Replying to this, he said, “Deepika, because phir woh handle ho jayega.”

What also caught our attention was Salman’s joke, when he asked Rashami a truth – if she ‘seriously loves’ Umar Riaz. Replying to this, Desai says a big no and adds, “We are just friends.” She further clears that they are and will never be in any relationship.

Towards the end, Nishant gets a dare and Salman Khan asks him to teach Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone to twerk. And we have to tell you it was a blast!

To make this occasion even more special, Shehnaaz Gill will return to the big stage and pay a ‘pyaara salaam’ to the former Bigg Boss champion, late Sidharth Shukla. His fond memories come flowing in as host Salman Khan shares both tears and smile with Shehnaaz.

