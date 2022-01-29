Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away last year and his sudden demise shook the nation as he was just 40 years old. Post his death, his incomplete video with Shehnaaz Gill was shared to honour the actor. Recently, the late actors family released a statement as they requested everyone to not release any of his projects without their consent. Nobody knew for who the statement was but a report claimed that it was directed towards former BB 15 contestant Vishal Kotian.

In the statement, shared by Shehnaaz Gill, the family requested everyone to not use Sid’s name or face for any of his unreleased projects and said that if he wasn’t happy with the outcome then everyone should respect his wishes.

After the statement went viral many started speculating it is for Vishal Kotian with whom Sidharth Shukla had shot a music video even before he entered Bigg Boss 13 house. Now reacting to the gossip, Vishal told Hindustan Times, “It’s funny that I’m even responding to it. People are just contemplating that it was for Vishal. But I’m not a producer. Releasing a song is a producer’s call and not an actor’s. Sidharth was a close friend and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven’t heard from them.”

Further, Vishal Kotian says that there’s no name mentioned in the statement so he believes that it’s just a ‘general statement’. Clearing the air about Sidharth Shukla leaving the project mid-way, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant explains, “There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So who do you believe? The man himself or a statement? Also, Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper. And it’s not just Sidharth’s work; it’s my project as well. It has the spot boy, director, the crew and if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it? I’m just reasoning it out. I don’t think there’s anything wrong.”

He concludes by saying, “It’s not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them. If they have a concern, they should approach me. And I will address their concerns with open arms. If they had problems, they could have reached out personally (instead of putting out a statement), asking to see the footage. Everything would have been sorted amicably.”

The statement on behalf of Sidharth Shukla family was shared by Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram story which reads, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with…. From, The Shukla Family.”

