Shweta Tiwari never misses an opportunity to grab headlines. From her chic mommy wardrobe to her city sightings, the actress sure knows how to make heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. Last night, Shweta was spotted on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 finale and interacted with media from her vanity van but got brutally trolled for her ‘bra size’ controversy on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Shweta during a press conference in Bhopal was talking about her upcoming web show that stars Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles where she ended up making a statement on ‘bra’ which didn’t go well with the netizens and sparked controversy immediately after.

The web show will witness Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra-fitter. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about how he played the role of a god in Mahabharat to now, where he’s playing such a controversial character. To this, Shweta Tiwari interrupted and said, “mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai.’

Now, while interacting with the paps last night after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 Shweta Tiwari was spotted in a peppy mood. She acknowledged the questions by the media but royally ignored a question on Karan Kundrra. She cheered for her friend Tejasswi Prakash. Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it. A user commented, “Hopefully ab size sahi hoga😂😂.” Another user commented, “Dari Dari si lag rahi hai didi.” A third user commented, “Ruko jara wait Karo iska b band bajne wala hai jald hi 😂.” A fourth user commented, “Are yeh sab kya puchre hai isko, bra ka size pucho badiya se batati hai😂😂.”

What are your thoughts on Shweta Tiwari getting brutally trolled by netizens over her ‘bra size’ controversy? Tell us in the space below.

