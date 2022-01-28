Shweta Tiwari has been in turmoil ever since clips of her latest press conference went viral on social media. The actress was promoting her upcoming web show with Sourabh Raaj Jain, Digangana Suryavanshi and others in Bhopal.

The web show will witness Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra-fitter. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about how he played the role of a god in Mahabharat to now, where he’s playing such a controversial character. To this, Shweta Tiwari interrupted and said, “mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai.’

This remark created a stir all across the country. FIRs are being lodged and posters are being burnt in parts of the country. Reacting to it all, Shweta Tiwari has now issued a public apology. Her statement began, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raaj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media.”

Shweta Tiwari continued, “However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large.”

“I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people,” Shweta Tiwari concluded.

