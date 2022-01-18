Nitish Bhardwaj, who is popularly known for his portrayal as Krishna in mythological shows Krishan and Mahabharat, has shocking news to reveal. The actor has now announced separation from his wife after 12 years of marriage. Scroll down to know more.

The news comes Hours after Dhanush and Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa announced their separation after being married for 18 years. Their separation comes as a shock for many fans and are wondering what went wrong between them.

Nitish Bhardwaj filed for divorce with his wife Smita Gate, who is an IAS officer, in 2019. While the case has been filed in the Family Court in Mumbai, he said that he doesn’t want to get into the reasons for the divorce. During an interaction with Bombay Times, he said, “All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core.”

Currently, Mahabharat actor’s estranged wife is living in Indore with their twin daughters. The actor did not reveal if he is allowed to meet his twin daughters or not. He kept the information to himself. Even though their 12-year marriage ended, this hasn’t left the Mahabharat actor cynical about the institution.

Nitish Bharadwaj said, “I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky. Generally, the reasons for the breakdown of a marriage can be infinite, sometimes it’s because of an uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centred thinking. But it’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through.”

Previously, Aishwarya Rajnikanth and Dhanush shared the joined statement of their separation that read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place were our paths separate… Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

