Gaurav Khanna is now flying high with the popularity of his recent role in TV soap Anupamaa. His on-screen romance with Rupali Ganguly is much loved by the audience but off-screen many might know that he is a happily married man. His wife Akanksha Chamola is quite glamorous as well.

Today Akanksha is celebrating her birthday and her husband Gaurav has a special message for her. He took to social media and shared some unseen romantic pictures thereby proving that he is romantic in real life as well. Scroll down to know more.

Gaurav Khanna, who has become a household name with his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, wrote for his wife, “Happy birthday @akankshagkhanna. For some reason, when I go birthday shopping for you, I end up finding a lot more gifts for myself. Your birth days are really expensive, but you’re worth it..��������. Happy Birthday, wife! At least you’re not as old as you will be next year ��…so enjoy it to the fullest ..luv u baby.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Several colleagues and friends of the Anupamaa star also wished Akanksha in the comments section of the post. Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanjar Shah in the TV series, wrote, “Happy n blessed birthday @akankshagkhanna.”

Aneri Vajani also left a comment, “Happiest birthday to youuuu @akankshagkhanna ♥️♥️ party Kab hai?!” Madalsa Sharma, Anuj Sachdeva and Vivan Bhathena have wished Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha on the post. The two seem to be a fun loving couple. Their romantic photos and fun reels are much loved by the fans.

So what do you think about Gaurav’s romantic unseen pictures? Let us know in the comments.

