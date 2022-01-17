Kapil Sharma has been entertaining his fans since he was part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later by hosting his own comedy show which is currently running successfully. Other than that, the comedian is now gearing up for the release of his Netflix comedy special I’m Not Done Yet and in the latest promo of the show, Sharma can be seen opening up about the time when he proposed to his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Before the two got married in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018, the two reportedly met and fell in love on the sets of another comedy show, Hans Baliye. Currently, the couple is a proud parent of two children, a daughter named Anayra and a son named Trishaan.

In the promo of Netflix comedy special I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil Sharma says he proposed to Ginni Chatrath while he was drunk. The comedian says, “Ek din maine Officer’s Choice pi rakkhi thi. High thoughts! Maine phone uthate hi pucha, ‘Do you love me?’ ye kaanp gayi, kehti, ‘What! Ye aadmi me himmat kaise aa gayi’. Main shukar karta hun bhagwan ka, usdin maine tadi nahi pi rakkhi thi. Seriously. Agar tadi pi hoti toh shayad mera question hi badal jata, ‘Ginni tere papa ko driver chahiye?’.”

Further, Kapil Sharma asks his wife, “Main Ginni se ek baat puchna hai who mere show mein waise bhi kabhi nahi ayi. Ginni aap bohot ache ghar se ho, financially bhi bohot ache ghar se ho. Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochke pyar kiya tha tumne.”

Responding to the comedian’s query, his wife says, “Kuch nahi, maine socha ke paise wale se toh sab hi pyar karte hain iss gareeb ka hi bhala kardo,” her answer leaves Kapil in shock while the audience was in splits.

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special I’m Not Done Yet will be streaming on the OTT platform from January 28. Meanwhile, producer Mahaveer Jain recently announced a biopic on the life of a comedian, titled Funkaar. The film will be directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

