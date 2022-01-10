Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best comedians in the country. He started off his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and the rest is history. From begging his own show on television to upcoming hurdles in his career, Kapil has seen it all. The comedian is now set to make a debut with his stand-up show on Netflix and the recent promo of the same gave a glimpse of his married life with wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil and Ginni got married in 2018 and share two kids together named Anayra and Trishaan.

Sharing the official trailer of ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ on Instagram, Netflix captioned it, “Taking a Kapil of minutes to process this, because @kapilsharma IS COMING TO NETFLIX WITH A BRAND NEW STAND UP SPECIAL 🥳 Mark your calendars. ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ arrives on 28th January 💥”

That’s going to be one fun ride, we feel!

But did y’all notice the fun banter between Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath?

Kapil reiterates the story of his marriage with Ginni and asks her, “Ek scooter wale ladke se tumne kya soch ke pyaar kiya tha?” Replying to the comedian, Ginni said, “Maine socha, paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai…Iss gareeb ka bhala hi kardu!” leaving the audiences in splits. Haha!

Netizens were also quick to react to the official trailer of ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ and a user commented, “Kapil-ginni’s part was 🔥😂😂😂.” Another user commented, “*does an Archana Puran Singh excitement scream*” A third user commented, “Abbi maza aayega na biruu🤩🤩🤩.”

Are you excited to watch Kapil Sharma’s ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ on Netflix? Tell us in the comments below.

