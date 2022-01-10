Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has remained at the top of TRP charts since its inception as fans can’t stop praising the show for its unique and relatable plotline. Meanwhile, the makers are currently exploring a sensitive topic about Anuj Kapadia’s sister Malvika’s domestic violence. In the show, Gaurav Khanna’s character opens up about his sister’s past due to which she’s under depression. Although the topic has been applauded by the netizens, but the inclusion of Sudhanshu Pandey’s Vanraj Shah has irked many.

For the unversed, the family drama revolves around the life of the titular character, who separates herself from her ambitions to look after her family. However, she feels miserable when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices. She then decides to live on her own terms.

In the latest track, Sudhanshu Pandey’s Vanraj Shah goes on to meet Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia and Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, where she sees Malvika crying. Seeing this, Vanraj offers his help and assures them to fix everything. Although his character is shown as the baddy, but his changing behaviour after torturing Anu didn’t please the netizens as many are now calling out makers and writers for trying to whitewash Vanraj’s image.

A user wrote, “He mentally tortured Anupamaa, traumatized her, gave her panic attacks but look at his guts jo Anuj ko bol raha hai ki “I’m there for you,” another wrote, “Since Vanraj is offering his “kind help” to #AnujKapadia, I feel Anuj should know about this incident to understand how Vanraj is the “MOST APPROPRIATE” to help in this situation Maybe Anuj should beat the sh$t out of him to set an example in front of Mukku,” a third user wrote, “How the makers have forgotten it and yet make Anupama defend him! Such a hypocrite show.”

Exactly

He mentally tortured Anu, traumatized her,gave her panic attacks but look at his guts jo Anuj ko bol raha hai ki "I'm there for you"…..@ketswalawalkar#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ebno1B2qDK — ^_^ (@woahh_11) January 8, 2022

Yes. Those of us who have been on the #Anupamaa journey from day 1 can never forget and forgive RavanRaj. Isne hamara itna khoon jalaya hai aur humari Anu ko itna rulaaya hai (aur humein bhi, all thanks to a SUPERLATIVE portrayal by Rupali) that hum isse kabhi maaf nahi karenge — Ruchika (@11_ruchika) January 8, 2022

Since Vanraj is offering his "kind help" to #AnujKapadia, I feel Anuj should know about this incident to understand how Vanraj is the "MOST APPROPRIATE" to help in this situation ~ Maybe Anuj should beat the sh$t out of him to set an example in front of Mukku 😡#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jeyUi4MYmy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 8, 2022

How the makers have forgotten it and yet make Anupama defend him! Such a hypocrite show — Aman Shah (@AmanZahraShah) January 8, 2022

Someone pls make a compilation of all the moments V tormented and humiliated Anu. Some of the blood boiling moments never made it to twitter. Wish the new fans could see the reason for such a strong reaction!😡😡#Anupamaa #stopwhitewashingvanraj — priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) January 8, 2022

who the fuck gave vanraj the right to barge into someone's room without permission ? and anuj and anupama the right to let him stay and share whatever happened ?? anupama's situation was unavoidable .. IT IS HER STORY, SHE DECIDES WHO LISTENS TO IT, WHAT THE FUCK?#Anupamaa — 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) January 10, 2022

Joke Of The Decade : Ones An Abuser Giving Gyaan About Abused 👏👏 Bas Yahi Dekhna Baki Reh Gaya Tha @ketswalawalkar@TheRupali#Anupamaa #Maan pic.twitter.com/KrGQq0FDRj — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) January 10, 2022

Let us know in the comments about Anupamaa‘s latest track and how fair Sudhanshu Pandey’s Vanraj Shah is for extending his support for Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s sister Malvika?

