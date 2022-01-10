Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s ongoing spat with mama, maami, Govinda & Sunita Ahuja is no new news for fans. Both parties have taken turns in putting the other down or avoiding interacting if there’s a possibility of appearing together. While on Bigg Boss 15 recently, Kashmera once again spoke about it, but jokingly.

During the recent BB 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kashmera interacted with the contestants and it was a heated one. While there, she got into an argument with Divya Aggarwal over Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash‘s differences. It was after this that, the former Bigg Boss contestant spoke about Krushna and his fight with Govinda.

On seeing Kashmera Shah argue with Divya Aggarwal, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan interrupted them saying, “Krushna, Krushna! I salute you brother.” While this simple one-liner left everyone in splits, Kashmera then told him, “Sir! Are you talking about Krushna? Now that you have named him, let me tell you something.”

Talking about Krushna Abhishek and his advice to her, Kashmera Shah said, “When I went inside the Bigg Boss house in the last season of the show, he bid me farewell saying ‘Kash, you are going inside the house, please make sure that you do not fight with anyone there. It is about our respect and fame, the respect of our family.’ I did not fight with anyone. I did nothing in there, I admit it.”

She continued, “Bahar sabse jhagda kar ke khud baitha tha (Here he was sitting, after fighting with everyone outside). What is this sir? Khud jhagda kiya, is se, us se…maama se, maami se (He fought with one and all, including his uncle and aunt)..all of them. And, he asked me not to fight? I am not going to listen to him anymore, sir.” Salman Khan then laughed at the statement saying, “Did you hear that Krushna? She is not going to listen to you anymore. Did she ever listen to you earlier, that she will now?”

Kashmera Shah completed her statement by giving Tejasswi Prakash a piece of advice. The former Bigg Boss participant said, “Tejasswi don’t fall in love. Don’t lose your game in it. Look at me and Krushna, do not fall in love. Everyone else is encouraging the wrong things. Do not heed to their advice.” Tejasswi in return said that she will not change her attitude towards the game, or her relationship with Karan because of what someone tells her.

Talking about the ill feelings between Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah and Govinda-Sunita Ahuja, both parties have engaged in fights that have been often played out in the open since 2016.

