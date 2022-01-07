Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the successful stars in the industry who managed to cement himself as the superstar in Bollywood. He is loved among his fans for his amazing sense of humour and super cool nature, but he once got angry on a show. Scroll down to know more.

It was in 2016 when Akki and his colleagues Lisa Haydon and Jacquline Fernandez appeared on a popular comedy show to promote their film Housefull 3. The cast and the comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Sidharth Jadhav on the show had fun banter until one comedian made a racist joke.

A mid-day report quoted a source as saying, “Akshay Kumar lost his temper at a comedian for insulting Jacqueline Fernandez and Lisa Haydon. The jokes performed on the show by seasoned comedians like Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were hilarious, but one comedian took things a little further.”

The source added, “Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh were already a little uncomfortable when jokes were being cracked on the ladies, but a remark by Siddharth Jadhav angered the usually calm Akshay. Siddharth apparently said that Lisa looked like a kangaroo because she comes from Australia. But things heated up when he passed a racist comment on the actress, calling her a ‘black African’. Akshay lost his temper and stepped forward to stop Siddharth. He apparently intended to push the comedian but it turned into a shove and Siddharth went flying on the stage in front of the audience.”

The report further revealed that Lisa Hayden and Jacqueline Fernandez were so upset after hearing these jokes that they were on the verge of crying. Akshay Kumar was upset with the comedians for making racist jokes at the actresses. The source then said, “He was upset that the comedians were aware that Lisa wasn’t too well versed in Hindi and wouldn’t even understand the few lines that the guys uttered. So, he thought it was all the more unfair that one would make fun of a person who didn’t even know the language well.”

While there’s no official confirmation about the incident, we advise you to take the report as a pinch of salt.

