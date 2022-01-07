Bollywood’s Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut is not just known for her brilliant acting skills but is also well known for her unique ways of dragging herself into some huge controversy with the masses. While the actress enjoys a huge fan base, she also ends up getting brutally trolled on social media.

Advertisement

Recently, a video of the actress has now surfaced online and the Manikarnika actress is getting heavily trolled for it! Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

So, a video is now going viral on social media in which, Kangana Ranaut is seen bringing a pastry close to her mouth and posing with it for the camera rather than eating it. After posing the actress is seen keeping the pastry back on the plate along with other pastries.

This viral video of Kangana Ranaut has now made the netizens call her irresponsible for behaving this way, during the times when the Covid-19 scare is rising back in India. It is to be noted that, in the video, it was witnessed that the actress was at some event.

After looking at the video, the netizens couldn’t help but bash and troll the actress for her childish behaviour. One Instagram user commented, “Corona fela rahi hai.” While another user commented, “How Unhygienic 🤢.”

Another user commented, “Corona time me pastry pe breath karke firse tray me rakh diya wah re hygiene.”

One user went on to comment, “Eww, khana nahi tha to mih ke itne pas cake kyu leke gaye!? And fir se wahi cake tray me rakh diya. Dusra koi usse kaise khayega! Unhygienic. If you bring food that close to your mouth then eat it rather than putting back so that no other person eats it and get infected by your mouth germs.”

What do you think about this video?!

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in A.L Vijay’s Thalaivii alongside Arvind Swamy. Kangana was seen playing the role of actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. The actress will next be seen in her upcoming movie Dhaakad in which she will be playing the role of an agent. The film will also feature Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

VIDEO CREDITS: Viral Bhayani

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Radhe, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 Make It To The List No Film Would Want To Be In – Worst Of 2021!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube