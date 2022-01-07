After 2020, 2021 was the year Bollywood would love to forget (with few exceptions). Apart from box office damage, there was just a handful of films that were worth remembering. On the other hand, we saw many big stars like Salman Khan and John Abraham giving films one shouldn’t ever dare to watch. Yes, we’re talking about Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2!

You must have got an idea above, where we’re really heading to. We have shortlisted some worst films of 2021, which should be missed at all costs. So, fasten your seat belts to know what was the worst of last ‘gloomy’ year!

Radhe

Sorry Salman Khan fans! But even you would agree that Bhaijaan wasn’t in his full form here. In fact, it looked pretty clear that the actor was not at all in the mood while doing this film. Right from the acting department, flop dialogues, music to yawnful direction of Prabhudeva, every single thing was passable about this film. It saw a hybrid release by releasing in theatres (where screening was permitted during Covid) and OTT. While on OTT it shattered opening day records, at ticket windows, it didn’t even make 1 crore in India.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

After Salman Khan’s Radhe comes the Ajay Devgn starrer. Already a short film with a length of 110 minutes, still you feel like closing your eyes while watching Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Despite having a good story in hand, the film suffered horribly due to sloppy execution and lame dialogues. A Bollywood cliche of army films didn’t have anything to offer on the acting front too and wasted actors like Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Released on OTT, it was a dud in viewership too.

Hungama 2

Never develop a film into a franchise if there’s nothing solid in your hand! Yes, we have heard this thing many times but Hungama 2 just gave a great example of how things backfire. Despite ‘gold of comedy’ Priyadarshan backing the film as director, Hungama sequel falls flat. Unfunny jokes, trying hard to create humour, all these things led to the royal wastage of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others. Just like its content, the film was flat in its OTT viewership too.

Satyameva Jayate 2

The great list of worst started with Salman Khan’s Radhe and ends with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. This film screams- a film telling how one should not make a film. From cliche dialogues, done and dusted plot, lame performances to ‘too much’ of illogicality, SJ2 is a film you should skip even if you have been forced to watch it at gunpoint!

The film turned out to be a big flop in theatres with just 10.50 crores coming on board.

