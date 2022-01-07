Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are often out and about in the city. Sometimes, it is at the airport and other times at parties. The actress recently contracted Covid but thankfully was all recovered by Christmas. In a latest video, the couple enjoyed an outing together but netizens are furious at them for not wearing seat belts. Scroll below for all the details!

Bebo has been a target of trolls for a while now. It all began when she was diagnosed Covid positive after attending a party with her close friends. The actress along with BFF Amrita Arora was also accused of flouting rules. Later, when she recovered and attended Christmas bash just within a week, netizens were furious for the reckless behaviour.

In the latest outing, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted enjoying some quality time together. The duo was out in the city, and this time without their children Jeh Ali Khan or Taimur Ali Khan. Saif was seen driving the car in the viral video while Bebo sat alongside.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice the fact that neither Saif Ali Khan nor Kareena Kapoor was wearing a seat belt. In no time, social media was flooded with backlash and hate comments.

A user wrote, “No masks, No seatbelts, idiots”

Another commented, “Why no seat belt on, where is RTO and why no fine on this couple???”

A comment read, “No seatbelt? Really?”

“She is so rich dat she kept saif ali khan as driver,” joked another.

A user asked, “Celebrities don’t need to wear seat belts?”

“Arrogance at its best,” commented another.

Check out the pictures from their viral outing below:

Here’s the video:

Let’s see if Kareena Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan fall in trouble over flouting driving rules!

