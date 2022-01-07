After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dreamy December wedding in Rajasthan, now all eyes are on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor. Both the couple seems head over heels in love with their respective partners and fans are super curious to see their favourite couple getting hitched in the near future. Now a celebrity numerologist has predicted their future and their compatibility.

Alia and Ranbir are majorly spotted vacationing or promoting films together, and they have often dropped hints about their big day, while Malaika and Arjun get papped a lot while heading out for dinner dates; however, they never commented or dropped any hints about their marriage.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Numerologist Niraj Mancchanda has predicted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage but he claims their coming together will work only in one condition. Talking to Bollywood Life, the numerologist said, “Ranbir and Alia will get married. As long as Alia is a pawn of RK, the marriage will work wonders.”

On the other hand predicting, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s marriage, Niraj Mancchanda revealed, “If Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora get married then it will be a sudden decision taken by Arjun.”

As we said earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never get shy talking about their marriage and as per rumours the couple has already set a date for their special day, many have even speculated April as the month for their marriage.

Meanwhile, as per earlier reports by ETimes, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji had said that Arjun and Malaika are likely to get married this year and believes that if they jointly get into production that would help both their careers grow.

