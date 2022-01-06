Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has been winning hearts on social media even before entering the Bollywood world. Even though she is not regular with her uploads, they are images of her that are enough to mesmerize her fans for a long time. Recently the star kid uploaded some new images, that have yet again set fire on to the social media platform.

Let’s check out the post that was recently uploaded by the Don actor’s daughter! Below is everything you need to know.

Recently Suhana Khan took it to her Instagram account where she had uploaded a couple of photos wearing gorgeous attire. The images showed her sensuously posing on a white couch, basking under the golden rays of the sun. It was noticed that the star kid was wearing an animal-printed satin cami dress that had a plunging neckline. Along with her outfit, she wore subtle makeup, pink lipstick, had kohl eyes, and wore some mascara.

While uploading the images Suhana Khan captioned it by writing, “wait lemme pose for u”. Many of her celeb friends commented on her post, sharing their love with the star kid. Shanaya Kapoor commented by dropping a heart on her post, whereas Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor commented, “Ohhh hello sue” followed by heart-faced emojis.

Bollywood actress, Ananya Pandey, Suhana’s best friend also shared her love on the post by dropping a heart on the post. Other than celebrities, many of her fans also showered the star kid with love and appreciation in her recent post. One user commented, “Breathtaking wow” followed by a wow and heart-faced emoji. Another user said, “Gorgeous” followed by two perfect handsign emojis. While many of her fans were mesmerised by her looks one commented, “stunninggg” followed by two heart-faced emojis.

Isn’t she just breathtaking?

Meanwhile, talking about Suhana Khan, she is at present following her father’s footsteps to become an actress. The star kid recently shared that she was leaving New York after, where she was completing her studies at the Tisch School of the Arts. Khan had moved to New York in the year 2019.

