Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most celebrated artists of the country for his versatility as an actor and distinct fashion sense. He has always been a vocal artist, calling out people whenever necessary, especially the ones those troll celebrities on the internet. A few years back, the actor had addressed such a trolling episode in an Instagram live session in the most direct and sassy way possible.

For the unversed, Ranveer has lately been in the news for his exceptional performance in the film 83. In the movie, he played the character Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian Cricket team when they won the 1983 World Cup. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and opened to rave reviews and impressive box office numbers but the COVID 19 surge immensely affected the movie’s performance in the next few days.

In the year 2019, Ranveer Singh had started a random live session on Instagram in order to interact with his fans. The actor was seen travelling in a four-wheeler during this live session while loud music played in the background. He opted for a quirky and colourful outfit with a red bucket hat and a simple white shirt. He also added a pair of white-framed shades which gave the look a unique touch.

Within a few minutes into the live session, a bunch of people started trolling him for his choice of clothes and the language he was speaking in. An internet user called him a ‘joker’ while another asked him if he could speak Hindi at all.

Ranveer Singh was quick to notice these hate comments and decided to give it back to the trollers in the most laid-back manner. He addressed these comments and said, “Lots of these types of comments coming in today, ‘ Ae…Music band kar’, ‘Ae..Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?’, ‘Ae… Joker lag raha hai’…Tum logo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere live me kyu aaya hai?”. Here’s a look at the video!

