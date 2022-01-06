Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi was released last year. The film saw Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif recreating the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film Mohra. The song has become quite popular among the masses and now Pakistan national assembly member dancing to the song is going viral.

Ever since the song was released on YouTube, netizens were divided between Raveena Tandon‘s performance in the original track and Katrina’s performance in the remix version of the track. However, the song still remains popular among Bollywood fanatics.

Now Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who is Pakistan’s Member of the National Assembly, is seen grooving to the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the viral video. His dancing skills are much loved by the audience and some even claim that he is giving tough competition to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Going by the video, it seems Aamir is dancing at a wedding. However, it is not clear about the location and occasion where the event took place. Take a look at the video below:

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

This is not the first time that Aamir Liaquat Hussain has displayed his dancing skills. Previously in April 2021, the Pakistani leader gave a stunning performance during a show ‘Jeeway Pakistan’. The video went viral and netizens noted a hilarious moment when he stretches on the floor and displays his ‘naagin dance’ skills.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film received mixed reviews from the audience after releasing on Disney + Hotstar last month. The superstar will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu and Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey. Both films are expected to release this year.

