Akshay Kumar’s next Prithviraj that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India.

A source said: “When you have a sureshot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t gamble with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theaters and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfill this purpose. Business wise too it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box-office.

“It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the Covid-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film.”

The surge in cases has resulted in strict regulations across India and some markets like New Delhi also decided to shut theatres.

“YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which coronavirus cases are accelerating, it forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title.”

The source added: “Everyone is looking at Prithviraj to take the box-office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box-office on fire.”

Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

