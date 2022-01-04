Kartik Aaryan, who made an impressive OTT debut with Dhamaka, is excited for 2022 with the kind of projects that he has in the pipeline.

The actor assures that his upcoming films will see him experimenting across genres.

Talking about his line up of films, Kartik Aaryan enters 2022 on a happy note as he says, “I feel really grateful looking at the way 2021 ended in terms of work and with all different films lined up next, I am very excited for 2022.”

Kartik Aaryan adds, “The way the audience accepted me in Dhamaka as Arjun Pathak is just the validation I needed at this point because my next films see me experiment in genres I have never tapped before. Hence the love from fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries.”

The Dhamaka star will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like Freddy, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

