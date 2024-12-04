Kartik Aryan is known for his commercial comic capers and potboilers as he celebrates his latest success, Bhool Bhulaiya 3, which has done exceedingly well at the box office. His mainstream commercial films have never let him down and have taken him to the top of the film industry as a bankable actor.

Kartik has balanced his career with some intense and experimental roles that may not have set the box office on fire or released on OTT platforms directly but have shown a serious side to the actor. Films like Chandu Champion, Dhamaka, and Freddy have demonstrated that he can tap into an intense side and deliver memorable earnest performances too. Freddy recently turned 2, and the actor recounted his memories from the film and talked about a possible sequel for the film.

Kartik talks about the journey of Freddy

On an Instagram post, Kartik shared a note alongside pictures of his film. A part of that note was, “The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows… the best might still be yet to come,”

Kartik Aryan worked hard for his role and even put on 14 kgs to get into the character’s skin. He discusses a sequel that might carry Freddy’s story forward in this post.

Kartik played a socially awkward and revengeful lover boy in Freddy

Freddy was Kartik Aryan’s darkest and most twisted performance yet. He played a dentist named Freddy Ginwala.

The film was set in Mumbai and offers a heartbreaking urban gloomy background as its premise. It was released on December 2, 2022, directly on Hotstar.

Well, we would love to see how Freddy’s story progressed and explore more about his world.

