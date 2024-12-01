Diljit Dosanjh is on a roll currently. Not only is he churning out some hit tracks both in Bollywood and Pollywood but his Dil-Luminati tour has also become a roaring success. However, there has also been times when he has been surrounded by controversies. Did you know that his now-banned song ‘15 Saal’ wherein he collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh had earned severe backlash? So much so that the singer had also faced an angry crowd outside his house.

According to a news report in Desimartini, his song ‘15 Saal’ immediately backed a lot of ire upon its release. Though Diljit Dosanjh defended the song stating that it portrays an important message on how young girls loose their innocence and are swayed away under the influence of drugs, alchohol and boys. However, this did not convince many people who heavily criticized the song and accused the ‘Roti’ singer of portraying young girls in a bad light. Some also accused him of alleged pedophilia.

The backlash increased to such an extent that a crowd of protestors gathered outside Diljit Dosanjh’s house and demanded that he apologize for the song. Later, the Chamkila actor also went on to cancel the song and it was further banned by the Punjab government. However, it is still available to listen online.

This was not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh got into trouble for his song. His track ‘Patiala Peg’, despite a massive chartbuster, was accused of allegedly promoting and glorifying alcoholism. However, the ‘Main Deewana Tera’ singer defended himself by saying that just because he does not drink alcohol himself, that does not mean that he cannot sing any track surrounding the same.

During his recent Ahmedabad concert as part of his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh also took a dig at the Telengana government for sending him a legal notice on refraining to sing any song promoting alcoholism. Diljit stated that he would stop singing any songs related to alcohol the day the government banned all liquor shops. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be performing in cities like Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati as part of his tour.

