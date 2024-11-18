Amid Diljit Dosanjh’s ongoing Dil-Luminati tour, the singer was embroiled in a controversy after the Telangana government sent him a legal notice. They asked him to refrain from performing songs on alcohol, drugs, and violence during his performance in Hyderabad. Now, the singer has chosen to give a reply to the notice during his Ahmedabad concert recently. He shared a video of the same on his social media handle.

Diljit Dosanjh pointed out that, unlike some Bollywood actors, he does not drink alcohol or do advertisements for them. He furthermore said that people tend to notice his songs on alcohol more rather than his devotional songs. The ‘Lover’ singer furthermore pledged that if alcohol is banned from the majority of the states in the country, he will stop singing songs about it altogether. Otherwise, he requested people to stop troubling him with such controversies. He also declared that he would not sing any song on alcohol in Ahmedabad since it is a dry state.

The singer can be heard saying in Hindi, “Today also I won’t sing such songs. It’s very easy for me to tweak the songs. Main khud sharab nahi peete (I don’t drink alcohol). It’s very easy for me. Lekin Bollywood ke jo kalakaar hai woh sharab ki advertisment karte hai, Diljit Dosanjh advertisement nahi karta. Aap mujhe chhedo mat. Main jaha jata hoon chup karke apna programme karta hon, chala jata hoon. Aap kyu chedh rahe ho mujhe (Bollywood artists do advertisements for alcohol, Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t. Don’t mess with me. Wherever I go, I do my performance and leave. Why are you messing with me)?” Diljit added that he is ready not to sing any songs about alcohol if the government bans liquor shops and alcohol altogether. However, he said that it is challenging since alcohol provides a significant revenue to the country.

The ‘Roti’ singer said, “Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? (Laughs) Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi huye the. Kya baatein karrahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte (If all of India’s states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won’t ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen? It’s a huge revenue. Everything closed down during Covid-19 except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can’t fool the youth).”

The crowd let out a roar of cheers as they saw Diljit Dosanjh defend himself against the legal notice sent to him. The singer will now perform in locations like Lucknow, Pune, Bangalore, and Kolkata as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. His tour will end with his performance in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.

