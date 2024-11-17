Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap consistently set some major couple goals with their adorable chemistry. The two have always been very vocal about their love and often support each other on social media. However, their relationship went through a rough patch. Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that he broke up with Tahira Kashyap soon after he started gaining fame, as he prioritized his career over his personal life.

Ayushmann Khurrana Broke Up With Tahira Kashyap After Gaining Popularity

During a recent interaction on the Honestly Saying Podcast, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how his personal life struggled as he rose to fame after the release of Vicky Donor in 2012. “Coming from a middle-class background, when you become a public figure, you just think you need to give your 100% to your profession. Your personal life takes a backseat,” he said.

The actor added that it is essential to maintain a balance between work and personal life to live a happy life. “Striking a balance is very important for family and relationships. I understood this very early on. I lost my mind after my first film,” the 40-year-old star said.

In another interaction with Mashable, Ayushmann opened up about how he broke up with his childhood sweetheart, Tahira, after he started getting popular in his city, Chandigarh. “I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time, and I broke with Tahira, saying that ‘I want to live my life.’” However, Ayushmann later realized his mistake and patched things up with his lady love. “But after six months I went back to her and told her, ‘I can’t do this anymore, f*** boy nahi ban sakta main,’” the actor concluded.

Ayushmann and Tahira began dating in their teenage years and tied the knot in November 2008. The couple shares two children: 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka. On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, which was a box-office success. He will next be seen in Maddock Supernatural Universe’s Thamba opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film was earlier called Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Govinda Suffers Health Scare, Leaves Political Campaign Due To Sudden Chest Pain – Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News