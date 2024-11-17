Over the last few months, Govinda’s health has been a concern for countless fans. The legendary actor stepped into the role of a politician and campaigns for the MahaYuti Alliance in Maharashtra. Unfortunately, his health concerns forced him to leave his campaign midway.

The actor was airlifted to Mumbai for an emergency health examination after experiencing chest pain. Govinda is an actor who has experienced superstardom at his peak and has countless fans who are praying for his health and waiting for an update.

Govinda Experienced Mild Discomfort Before It Escalated

During the Jalgaon campaign, Govinda had complained of mild discomfort. Shortly after, he started experiencing chest pain and discomfort in his leg. Fans would recall that the actor accidentally injured himself with a gunshot to his leg as he was cleaning his revolver in his house. The incident happened before he was scheduled to leave for Kolkata.

Govinda has been campaigning for the MahaYuti alliance, consisting of the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party.

Following his health scare, he was urgently airlifted on the doctors’ advice and given medical attention. His family accompanied him after his emergency transfer. There is no other update about his condition and the extent of his illness.

Govinda Joined Shiv Sena Before The General Elections

The Bhagam Bhag actor decided to join Eknath Shinde lead Shiv Sena before the 2024 Indian General Elections. Govinda has largely been away from acting in the last few years. However, he has made sporadic appearances on reality and talk shows. Over the years, Govinda has been known for his comic timing and performances.

He is an actor revered for his excellence in comedy and known for giving plenty of blockbusters, particularly in the 90s. The Partner star inspires many budding comic actors. He also has countless fans who watch his movies religiously, even after two decades. As Govinda faces health scares, fans and colleagues will pray for him to return to his effervescent self and spread joy like he has been doing for nearly four decades.

