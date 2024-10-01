In a very shocking news, actor Govinda accidentally shot himself with a bullet in the wee hours today. The actor was injured and rushed to the hospital where doctors have taken out the bullet and the superstar is said to be out of danger.

As per reports, the actor was to take a morning flight to Kolkata and was keeping his licensed revolver in the case. But he accidentally fired a shot, and a bullet hit his leg at 4.45 AM. The superstar was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Police investigation is en route, and they have taken the revolver into custody. In fact, they are assessing the whole situation and will come to a conclusion about what exactly happened at Govinda’s residence.

Govinda‘s manager, Shashi Sinha, was quoted by ANI, “Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand, and a bullet got fired, which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now.”

The Partner superstar was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai and the actor is now out of danger as per the doctors. An NDTV report confirms that the actor was alone in his Juhu home when the incident happened. The police has not filed any case against the actor who is back home after the treatment.

His manager further confirmed and was quoted by NDTV, “The revolver fell while being kept in the cupboard and misfired. It is due to God’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury, which was nothing serious.”

Govinda had a show in Kolkata and the actor had to catch an early morning flight for the same. Before leaving for the airport, he was putting his revolver in case after cleaning it, when the incident happened.

