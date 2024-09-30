Kangana Ranaut grabbed several eyeballs after she purchased a new luxury car worth 3 crore. This news comes after she announced that she had mortgaged all her properties while making her ambitious biographical movie Emergency. For the uninitiated, the movie’s release has also been stalled due to some controversies surrounding it.

Kangana Ranaut reportedly purchased a 5-seater swanky Range Rover worth 3.81 crore after selling her Pali Hill bungalow for 32 crore. The luxury car brand’s official social media handle shared some beautiful pictures of the actress, in which she can be seen wearing a simple white salwar kameez with a light blue dupatta. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen posing with her nephew Ashwathamma as she performs a puja for the arrival of her new ride. The page captioned the same, stating, “Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride – Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here’s to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are.”

This new splurge by the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress comes after she revealed mortgaging all her properties to make her movie Emergency. After wrapping up her movie earlier last year, Kangana revealed that she had to mortgage all her properties, including almost everything she owned, to make the movie. Furthermore, she added that this tumultuous phase was like a ‘rebirth’ for her.

Coming to the release of her movie Emergency, the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) told the Bombay High Court that the movie’s makers had agreed to incorporate most of the changes that the revising committee had requested. This might hopefully lead to the movie to get a release date soon. Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut’s second directorial venture after the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

