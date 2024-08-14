Kangana Ranaut is back in business and the trailer of her upcoming film Emergency has been dropped. While the trailer is getting love from fans, the actress is yet again back to spitting out uncomfortable facts. While she talked about how her competition is jealous of her, she gave a classic example of stardom via Salman Khan!

Kangana, while interacting with the media on the launch of the Emergency trailer, talked about how she is a problem to all those people in the film industry since those people want their close ones to enjoy the power and position Kangana holds in the industry through her body of work.

However, Kangana Ranaut has finally decided to move on from the nepotism debate, as she asserted, “Woh is type par logon ko kyun sambodhit karein. Itna ninety percent log aapse pyaar karte hain, sirf woh teen percent par hi focus karna chahte hain jo ki hamesha khurafat karte rahte hain. I think that’s not the way to look at life.”

In her interaction with the media, Kangana tried to prove her points by discussing how Salman Khan is the most loved star in the country despite people hating him and his competition bickering about him.

Talking about Bhaijaan, the Manikarnika actress said, “Salman ji ko dekhiye unki kitni fan following hai. Kitna pyaar karte hain log unse. I think he is right now the topmost, the most loved star in the country. Jin logon ko unse pyaar hai, unse pyaar hai. Ab jin log ki aankh mein wo khatakte hain, wo to unse nafrat karenge hi. Jo log unk competition ke hain, yaa film industry waalon ki baat kar rahe hain naa aap. Unki aankhon mein to wo khatkenge hi, ke hum unki jagah pe hone chahiye. Ya wo us jagah pe kyun hai? To aise to logon ki aankhon mein wo khatkenge.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut were supposed to star together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but the actress refused the offer since she did not find the part meaty enough. On the work front, Kangana is managing her political duties along with her film career and will be seen in her directorial film Emergency next!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

