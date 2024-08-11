Salman Khan steals the thunder when he arrives at the ticket windows. Unfortunately, his recent releases, like Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, have been underperformers at the box office. Director Nikkhil Advani seems to be not that keen on working with Bhaijaan, and it’s because of his stress of wanting to deliver at least a 300 crore grosser. Scroll below for all the details!

The Khans of Bollywood have been struggling to deliver success despite their tremendous star power. Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, almost five years after the Zero debacle. Aamir Khan is also introspecting his script choices after Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs Of Hindostan failures. As for Salman, there are high hopes that Sikandar will revive his career in 2025.

Nikkhil Advani on Salman Khan

Director Nikkhil Advani has worked with Salman Khan in two films – Hero (2015) and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007). He now claims that there’s a certain pressure while working with the superstar because he wants box office success, as well as in the 300 crore club.

Nikkhil Advani told The Lallantop, “Salman Khan’s films have to make ₹300 crore. If his film collects less than ₹300 crore, then he feels really bad. It has to be that big. I do not want that burden. I want to sleep well at night. I do not want to carry the burden of making that ₹300 crore film. I want to make films that I want to. I love Salman, he is my messiah.”

Furthermore, Nikkhil shared that Salman is someone who is always there for him during times of crisis. He’s sure that the actor would leave the biggest action scene to help him in trouble. Despite that, the Vedaa director refuses to take the stress of a box office success. “But I don’t want to have that stress of ₹300-400 crore. If it happens, great, but I don’t want that stress,” he concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Hera Pheri 3’s Shoot As He Shares A Major Update About All Upcoming Films Including Jolly LLB 3 & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News