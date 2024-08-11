Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the film industry. He has countless films to his credit and several more in the pipeline, including Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Housefull 5. Akshay has recently shared important updates on his upcoming movies. He already has Khel Khel Mein set to release this week. Keep scrolling for more.

Akshay is a very versatile actor. From action to comedy and drama, he has done it all, and he has done it with perfection. In the industry, Akshay is known for his punctuality and discipline. He is unparalleled when it comes to comedy and action. The actor has given some of the best comedies to the audiences, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar updated the fans on his upcoming movies: Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3, Housefull 5, and the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. Hera Pheri is one of the actor’s most successful franchises. The outstanding chemistry between Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty is absolutely hilarious, and people demanded a threequel in the franchise.

Akshay Kumar said, “Jolly LLB 3 shoot is complete; however, we are yet to shoot for the songs. Housefull 5 will begin next month. Welcome To The Jungle is 40 percent over.”

Speaking of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay added, “We are yet to start shooting for Hera Pheri 3, I hope it begins soon.” Kumar also revealed he is also in talks for an action film and confirmed that it will start next year.

Akshay Kumar spoke about what the people want to see in the cinemas, and he believes they prefer franchises, so he is doing them. He explained, “Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I won’t give up doing different kinds of cinema also. At-times, even I want to give the audience, what I feel they want. Whether I succeed or not is a different thing, but that wouldn’t stop me.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein is all set to be released in theatres on August 15.

