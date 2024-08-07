August 15 this year will be a very busy date for film lovers since Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2 will battle it out at the box office. However, will the three films aim to beat the biggest Independence Day opening of all time? Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, and John Abraham might do what is needed!

Biggest Independence Day Opening

The biggest opening by an Independence Day release lies with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which opened at 40.10 crore at the box office, making an all-time record for Hindi Cinema as well as Sunny Deol. This number came despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, releasing on the same day.

Looking at the total, Independence Day 2023 brought an opening day collection of 50.36 crore cumulatively. It would be a miracle of sorts if Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 collects 50 crore cumulative on day 1.

Vedaa + Khel Khel Mein + Stree 2 Box Office

John Abraham’s patriotic action drama, Akshay Kumar’s comedy and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy together might aim to cumulatively collect as much as Gadar 2’s opening day collection of 40.10 crore. However, to bring the biggest Independence Day collection the three films have to cross the 50.36 crore mark beating Gadar 2 and OMG 2‘s cumulative total.

Independence Day Box Office 2024 Openings

While John Abraham’s Vedaa is expected to open in the range of 8 – 10 crore, Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein will also open in the same range. It would be next to impossible for Stree 2 to garner almost 30 crore on the opening day. The horror comedy is expected to open in the range of 15 – 18 crore at the most!

Hopefully, some good word of mouth or pre-buzz might change this figure, and we might see the biggest Independence Day collection this year!

