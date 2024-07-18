Chanderi is facing another formidable foe, and Vicky will have to be their savior once again! Yes, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy Stree 2’s official trailer is finally here. It is twice the horror, and this time, it is not a woman who is terrorizing the people but a man. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the first movie was released in 2018 and marked the beginning of Maddock Supernatural Universe. It had the perfect blend of horror and comedy. The story was based on the urban legend Nale Ba and ended on an interesting cliffhanger. A few questions arose in the viewers’ minds, but they will all be answered in the sequel soon.

After a long wait of six years, Stree 2 will be arriving at the theatres in August this year. The much-awaited trailer was released on Thursday, July 18. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik returned to direct the sequel, and the trailer is already packed with chilling horrors.

Thoughts on the Stree 2 trailer-

A few days ago, the makers released the first teaser of the upcoming movie, where we saw that the entire gang has united again against a common foe, but further details were revealed about the sequel in the trailer. This time, Vicky and others will rid the town of a headless ghost who killed Stree in the first place. After Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana’s characters defeated her with Shraddha Kapoor’s unnamed character, this headless ghost cuts loose and takes the girls captive.

The former cast has reunited, and it includes Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra Bhaiyaa, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana, Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu, and Shraddha Kapoor as the Girl with no name. According to reports, other stars from Maddock Supernatural Universe will make special appearances, and most probably Varun Dhawan‘s Bhediya. However, it has yet to be confirmed.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer balances horror and comedy like the first movie, and the visuals are commendable. Rao, Tripathi, and others seem bonkers again but eventually save everyone from ‘Sarkate ka Aatank.’

What to expect from Stree 2?

Complete and utter chaos wrapped with horror and comedy! Notable performances by the talented lot headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Answers to many questions arise after the shocking ending of the first part and a rollercoaster ride of fun and excellent visual experience.

Netizens’ reactions to Stree 2 Trailer-

One fan wrote, “My God ..a trailer in which I really smiled & laughed after so many years…15th Aug’24 fix for 1st day 1st show….Stree main aa raha hu.”

Another said, “Rajkumar Rao’s comedy always rocks.”

“Shraddha Kapoor + Rajkumar Rao +Pankaj Tripathi + Amar + Dinesh = blockbusters,” stated one fan.

Another chimed in with, “Stree Always Blockbuster.”

Followed by one saying, “This will be a true blockbuster. More exciting than stree 1 and I hope story will be more thrilling than part 1 as the trailer says. I will truly watch it.”

And, “OG Vibe of stree 1 is not missing and I’m very thankful for this.”

Release date & Trailer-

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 will hit the screens on August 15. Check out the trailer here:

