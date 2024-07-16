Janhvi Kapoor is back with a hard-hitting thriller, Ulajh, and its trailer has finally been revealed. The fast-paced trailer has a lot of Masala to intrigue the audience. Headlined by Janhvi, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah in a crucial role. Kapoor is showing everyone that she is afraid of taking up challenging roles, and her lean towards women-centric roles is evident.

Janhvi started her career in the romance drama Dhadak and then made movies like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Mili, and most recently, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Her movies are quite different from the mainstream and massy Bollywood that her contemporaries mostly choose to be a part of. Even Bawal was a different love story but received backlash for its concept.

National Film Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directed Ulajh, and he and Parvez Sheikh wrote the story. In addition to Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Deviah, the movie has a stellar cast, including Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Rajesh Tailing. Additionally, Meiyang Chang is part of this talented cast. It is a spy thriller, and the trailer shows a lot of promise.

Views on the trailer-

The trailer of Ulajh is fast-paced, and we get introduced to Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Suhana, who comes from a privileged background and is being questioned as she battles nepotism. It is something the actress is familiar with in real life, being the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. We are pretty sure she connected with the character on that note. Suhana struggles to create her own identity while unraveling the dark side of the Indian Foreign Services. Gulshan Devaiah’s character challenges Suhana, which will bring out her full potential [at least that’s what we think]. However, it is unclear whether he is a friend or a foe. Ulajh’s trailer will indeed entrap you with its complexities and dark undertone.

Janhvi Kapoor looks enticing and ferocious, and she is out for blood. The young actress is pulling out all the stops to play a diplomat tasked with some heavy duties. Gulshan, too, looked menacing in his character and left his mark in the trailer. The background score also compliments the trailer’s complexity.

What to expect from the movie?

The audiences can expect some hard-hitting performances, and Janhvi Kapoor might surprise them, too. Ulajh has a brilliant cast with some adept actors, and that is something to look forward to. The visuals are very pleasing, too, including the cinematography and camera work. We are expecting some hard-hitting dialogues, too, which have been penned by Atika Chouhan, known for co-writing Deepika Padukone‘s Chapaak.

What is the movie about?

The synopsis of Ulajh states that it focuses on a young IFS officer with a family legacy of patriots entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home.

Janhvi Kapoor, Adil Hussain, and Gulshan Devaiah‘s starrer spy thriller will be released in the theatres on August 2.

Check out the trailer of Ulajh here:

