We have often seen celebrities finding solace in someone else after they part ways with their partners after years of being married. However, it is very rare to see them reuniting with their exes. On the same lines, love is in the air for actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has rekindled his romance with ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta. Yes, that’s true! The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, decided to part ways and was granted divorce in 2020, i.e., after eight years of marriage.

Known for his career choices, Gulshan has been lauded for his performance in films like Guns & Gulaabs, Dahaad, 8 AM Metro, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and many others. However, since morning, the actor is now in the news for personal reasons. Scroll down.

Recently, Gulshan Devaiah confirmed reuniting with his ex-wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and said that their approach is different this time. In August this year, Gulshan had confirmed being on talking terms with his wife. He had called her his best friend, who he talked to every day. Now, in the latest interview, he revealed that after speaking to each other very frequently, they decided to give their relationship a second chance.

Confirming reuniting with his ex-wife, Gulshan Devaiah told India Today, “We want to nurture the good things we had with each other. This has led us to this point where we can say that let’s try again and have another go at it. The approach is much different this time – it’s very mature, constructive, and productive. There is no guarantee that everything will end up good but it does feel different and better.”

In October, Kalliirroi shared a photo with Gulshan Devaiah and wrote in the caption, “Sir, can I get a selfie sir?? I’m a big fan.” She captioned another post of Gulshan, “Damn sure innit, everything vivid. I got one life and I might just live it. #littlesimz, Moon progressions, gelato, long convos.”

Not many know, Kallirroi Tziafeta portrayed the role of Emira, who ties the knot with Pravin Dabas in Made In Heaven Season 2, while he is already married to Dia Mirza.

