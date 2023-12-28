We have often seen multiple actors spilling the beans on their experience of working with biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others. While some have bittersweet memories of working with them, others have often made interesting revelations. Recently, Vikram Kochhar, who was seen alongside SRK in Dunki, has opened up about the differences he witnessed while shooting with the superstar and Akshay Kumar.

Before Rajkumar Hirani‘s directorial, Kochhar shared the screen space with Akshay in Kesari. Released in 2019, it was based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. The film was a box office hit. Now, in the latest interview, Kochhar has revealed that sometimes Kumar’s presence is filled by his body double on the film’ sets. Scroll down.

Speaking to Home Bollywud, when Vikram Kochhar, who played Balinder ‘Buggu’ Lakhanpal in Dunki, revealed that sometimes Shah Rukh Khan gives his own cues, unlike Akshay Kumar, who at times gives cues himself, and sometimes his body double fills in. When asked about his nature of arriving early on the sets, Kochhar said, “Discipline is something that is maintained on every set, and entire teams of people are responsible for maintaining the discipline. There isn’t much of a difference in terms of working style.”

Vikram Kochhar further added that both the actors give their shots when they have to and give cues when they have to. “Yes, it’s true that Shah Rukh gives his own cues. It’s not like that with Akshay sir. Sometimes, he gives cues himself, but other times, his double fills in. We would tell his double to learn his lines, and that’s how we’d get it done. But both stars do great work, they’re both very witty.”

“But Akshay sir’s sets are execution-driven, I’m not sure if co-actors are given enough room to innovate. It would depend on the co-actor. But on Rajkumar Hirani’s set, the scope of making an art piece is always there with an actor,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, both are box office hit. While Kesari grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Hirani directorial has also been minting decent money at the box office despite mixed reviews.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vikram Kochhar’s statement about Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s working style? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Was Pushed To The Ground By Kareena Kapoor Khan After He Said, “You Love Money” & Later Revengeful Bebo Added, “I Bashed Him Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News