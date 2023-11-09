Akshay Kumar is well known for pulling pranks on his co-stars on the sets of his films. The actor, who shares a warm relationship with his co-stars, was once seen getting pushed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has collaborated for Karan Johar’s comedy-drama Good Newwz helmed by Raj Mehta. Co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the 2019 film enjoyed massive success at the box office, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Khiladi Kumar was pushed by his co-star during a live interview at an event. The story goes back to 2019 when the leading cast of the film was having a gala time together during a promotional interview, and Akki made a sarcastic comment about Bebo. Scroll down to know what actually happened that made Bebo go to such an extent. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a short clip from Good Newwz’s star cast interview where Akshay Kumar was seen making a comment about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for money. The video opens with the host saying, “Who doesn’t like earning money?” Adding to this, Akki says, “It is good. Kareena also, ‘you like the money.’” This is when Bebo pushes Akki back, making him fall to the ground.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan’s actions leave everyone in shock, she is further seen telling the host, “I bashed him up.” Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “He was already sitting like that, ready to fall,” while another said, “Planned by akki. He does these things as prank.”

A third one wrote, “Akki is always up to something. It was good for him.” “Woh toh accha hua Akshay h, koi khan hota toh unko slip disc ho jata,” read another comment.

A while back, we told you about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fallout with Karan Johar, which the filmmaker had mentioned in his biography An Unsuitable Boy. The filmmaker, who recently opened up about his reconciliation with Bebo, revealed that he was hurt after she asked him for an equal paycheque as Shah Rukh Khan after being approached for Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Coming back, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently dropped the first look poster of her character from Singham Again, in which she will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar. She also has The Crew and The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akki has Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Shankara in his kitty.

