Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz has sealed the year 2019 on a high note by clocking the numbers over 200 crores. At the end of 4th weekend, the film has accumulated a total of 201.14 crores to help Akshay Kumar gain 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and making his hold strong at 2nd position below Salman Khan.

Akshay Kumar has hit a hat trick of 200 crore grossers with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now, Good Newwz. Its entry in 200 crore club, has credited 100 more points to Akki’s credit. He currently stands at 2nd spot with 1700 points. Aamir Khan (1450 points) and Ajay Devgn (1200 points) holds the 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar GAINS 100 More Points With His 3rd 200 Cr Grosser In Stars' Power Index
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1100600001700
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn1000200001200
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Saif Ali Khan200000200
18. Rajkummar Rao100000100
19. Kartik Aaryan100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 1700 points:

1100 points (11 films in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Jolly LLB 2.

600 points (3 films in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

