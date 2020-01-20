Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar GAINS 100 More Points With His 3rd 200 Cr Grosser In Stars’ Power Index

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz has sealed the year 2019 on a high note by clocking the numbers over 200 crores. At the end of 4th weekend, the film has accumulated a total of 201.14 crores to help Akshay Kumar gain 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and making his hold strong at 2nd position below Salman Khan.

Akshay Kumar has hit a hat trick of 200 crore grossers with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now, Good Newwz. Its entry in 200 crore club, has credited 100 more points to Akki’s credit. He currently stands at 2nd spot with 1700 points. Aamir Khan (1450 points) and Ajay Devgn (1200 points) holds the 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 1000 200 0 0 1200 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Saif Ali Khan 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 1700 points:

1100 points (11 films in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Jolly LLB 2.

600 points (3 films in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

