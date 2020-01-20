Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar GAINS 100 More Points With His 3rd 200 Cr Grosser In Stars’ Power Index

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz has sealed the year 2019 on a high note by clocking the numbers over 200 crores. At the end of 4th weekend, the film has accumulated a total of 201.14 crores to help Akshay Kumar gain 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and making his hold strong at 2nd position below Salman Khan.
Akshay Kumar has hit a hat trick of 200 crore grossers with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now, Good Newwz. Its entry in 200 crore club, has credited 100 more points to Akki’s credit. He currently stands at 2nd spot with 1700 points. Aamir Khan (1450 points) and Ajay Devgn (1200 points) holds the 3rd and 4th spot respectively.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|600
|0
|0
|1700
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|1000
|200
|0
|0
|1200
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Saif Ali Khan
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|18. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Here’s the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 1700 points:
1100 points (11 films in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Jolly LLB 2.
600 points (3 films in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz.
Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.
