Code M Review: Jennifer Winget’s Digital Debut Is Bold & Keeps On The Edge Of Your Seat

Code M Review: Star Cast: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Aalekh Kapoor, Keshav Sadhna, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas

Director: Akshay Choubey

Streaming On: Zee 5 & ALTBalaji

Code M Review: What’s It About? & How’s The Screenplay?

Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer is appointed to investigate the case of a terrorist encounter which also results in an army officer being killed. The encounter leads to protests and things get worse when the mother of a dead alleged terrorist burns herself in public.

Monica who is all set for her own marriage takes the plunge. Initially, the case looks like an open and shut kind, but as she dives deeper, it’s clear that things are not as simple as they appear.

It’s a spoiler-free review as always so without getting into details of the story, I’ll jump straight to the screenplay.

The best qualities of Zee5 & ALTBalaji’s Code M’s screenplay are that it is fast-paced, not stretched at all and makes its point without going into unnecessary details. The show is around 3 hours long as it has 8 episodes of 22-28 minutes duration. The story packs the punch, it’s bold and doesn’t hold itself back from saying what it wants to say. Something which is worth appreciating.

Although things become slightly predictable at times, the screenplay is capable of keeping most of the people on the edge of their seat or make them bite their nails. The last two episodes are good and surely the best ones among all.

However, it still turns out to be just about a decent watch because the treatment is not up to the mark. Even though the story and screenplay keep you hooked, it’s ordinary treatment never makes you feel completely involved. Also, the love track between Monica and her fiance fails to make your heart warm as it’s supposed to be. The makeout scene between both is mostly awkward and hardly leaves an impression. What it does, in that case, is it makes you look for a speed forwarding button on the Zee5 app which is again a struggle (LOL!)

Code M Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra makes a decent web debut. She looks beautiful and acts well but if you look forward to seeing her completely in character, you’ll be disappointed.

Tanuj Virwani as Legal counsel Angad and Monica’s ex-boyfriend is fine too. He has a good screen presence which works mostly for his character.

Rajat Kapoor as Colonel Chauhan plays a character with layers. He is good but a skilled actor like him deserves much more.

Aalekh Kapoor & Keshav Sadhna as Major Shakti & Major Gaurav respectively play interesting characters with sincerity.

Akshay Choubey has done a fine job as a director. Although he couldn’t make the show as good as required, still it’s one of the few rare decent ones which in Zee5 and ALTBalaji’s library.

Overall, Code M is finally a watchable show from Zee5 & ALTBalaji. Check out this edge of the seat thriller for its bold message but keep your expectations limited.

Rating: 3 stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!