Bollywood celebrities have always been a major inspiration when it comes to fashion. Be it their attires or their fashion sense, fans follow celebrities closely and try copying them to the T. Over the years many celebrities have adorned their bodies with various tattoos. While some tattooed their pets or a favorite quote, many tattooed their lover’s name.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed off her Chay tattoo, which fans thought she had removed after her breakup with husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. While netizens are shocked with the revelation, let’s look at 5 times celebs got their partner’s name tattooed on their bodies and left fans amused.

Here’s a list of the times when celebs tattooed their partner’s names in their body. Scroll to find out!

1. Deepika Padukone For Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor‘s love story is probably one of Bollywood’s most talked about. The duo may have splitted ways but their love affair still makes headlines. She got a ‘RK’ tattoo on her back when she was dating the star, and fans were shocked.

However, Deepika did not regret it. “It’s something that I thought was correct at the time. And I’ve never regretted it. And I’ve never thought about removing it. I know the media is constantly saying ‘she’s taken it off!’ and all kinds of things. It’s very much there and I have no plans of taking it off,” she once said on Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone's tattoos. She has RK tattooed behind her neck and DP tattooed at her ankle. #RanbirKapoor #RkDp ♥ pic.twitter.com/BYYu5KRPXq — RanbirDeepikaFC (@RanbirDeepikaFC) August 1, 2013

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a doting father and a loving husband. He left everyone amused after he tattooed wife Twinkle Khanna’s nickname – Tina on his shoulder. Adorable max!

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the OG lover boy of Bollywood. He proudly flaunts on his left arm a tattoo that reads ‘Kareena’ in Hindi.

4. Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt has been Sanjay Dutt’s main source of motivation and support. The loving wife got a ‘Sanjay’ tattoo on her finger to show her unending love for her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

5. Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson fell in love after the shoot of Ekk Deewana Tha. When the duo was dating, Prateik got a tattoo on his arm that read, ‘Mera Pyaar Meri Amy’.

Meanwhile, fans were shocked to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu saving the Chay tattoo. Many commented on the pics. One wrote, “She had the tattoo?,” while another wrote, “She is having that tattoo.”

One more said, “Tattoo is back.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

