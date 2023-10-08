Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s fans were in for a delight after the latter’s Instagram post went viral. The duo first met in 2009 on the sets of the film ‘Yeh maya Chesave’ and soon began their fairytale love story. Sam and Naga tied the knot in 2017. Their rosy love story drew to an end after 4 years as the duo parted ways and filed for divorce in 2021. However, looks like the exes are still very much in touch and things may be getting better between them! Wondering what happened? Read on.

Naga Chaitanya, who is an active Instagram user, often shares pictures and videos from her day-to-day life. On Sunday, October 8, Naga shared a snap of Samantha’s pet-dog Hash.

In the snaps shared on Instagram by Naga, we can see Hash and the actor enjoying a day out and having the time of their lives. Hash even got his own custom made T-shirt that had his name. Naga co-parenting and taking care of Hash has aroused curiosity among fans who are wondering if the duo is back together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

One netizen wrote, “Co-parenting Hash!!!! 😍,” while another commented, “#chaysam pls patch up with Samantha, u guys are best together.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Are u patched up,” while another wrote that Hash is with their daddy now!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga shared their divorce statement in 2021. The joint statement from the duo announcing their separation read, ”To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Sam has been focusing on her professional endeavors and has featured in a score of projects, including The Family Man Season 2, Kushi, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda among others. She will next feature in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, also featuring Varun Dhawan.

