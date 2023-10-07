South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the grand release of his next biggie, Leo on October 19. The film has already been censored with a U/A certificate by the film board and it’s making all the right noises. After the blockbuster success of Vikram, everyone has their eyes set on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and fans can’t wait to witness the magic on the big screen, especially after the trailer release.

Going by the on-ground craze, Leo is estimated to create history at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, the much awaited action thriller will mark the reunion of Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay after the massive success of Master. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film has already hit the $2 million milestone in advance booking overseas, which could boost the opening day to over $5.5 million (45 crores+).

Leo is made on a whopping budget of Rs 250–300 crore and the staggering remuneration of the star cast of the upcoming film will leave you in shock. Scroll down to know about the remuneration of all the actors of Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is essaying the titular character in Leo, will be taking a massive salary of Rs 120 crore, thanks to his constant box office success. Next comes Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing an important character in Leo. According to reports, the OG Khalnayak has charged a hefty amount of Rs 8 crore for the film. This undoubtedly highlights his continued significance in the Indian film industry.

Following this, we have actress Trisha Krishnan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry and has asked for a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore as remuneration for her character in the film.

Arjun Sarja will take home a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his role as Harold Das in Leo, while Priya Anand, who is known for her films such as Fukrey, will be getting Rs 50 lakh, owing to her valuable input into the project. Other members of the cast, including Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and a few others, will be getting salaries, ranging from Rs 30-70 lakhs.

